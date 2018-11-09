Collin County dad charged for 1-year-old's death

- A North Texas man is accused of capital murder for the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

Collin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrian Bautista Wednesday night.

A day earlier, they were called to his home in Farmersville to check on an unconscious child. The little girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed she died of injuries caused by consistent physical abuse.

Bautista is being held in the Collin County jail. His bond was set at $1 million.