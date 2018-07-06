Clerk killed in Ft. Worth robbery identified

The store clerk who was killed in a robbery attempt at a Fort Worth pawn shop on Thursday has been identified.

Gary Dean Duke was shot several times at the store on North University Drive, near Jacksboro Highway. According to medical records, he died at 6:29 p.m. Thursday. Police announced his death on Friday.

Witnesses said that they heard gunshots then saw four men running from the pawn shop to a nearby van. One of those four men was found dead at the scene Thursday, and police say that he was potentially one of the robbers.

The other three men are still at large.