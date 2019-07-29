< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story420977360" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420977360" data-article-version="1.0">City of Dallas sues gas station for being a 'hub for criminal activity'</h1> </header> this.playerId="storyPlayer_420977360_420994929_100956"; 29 2019 07:07PM this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420977360_420994929_100956",video:"589224",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/City_of_Dallas_sues_gas_station_for_bein_0_7558460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Alex%2520Boyer%2520reports." addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/city-of-dallas-sues-gas-station-for-being-a-hub-for-criminal-activity" addthis:title="City sues business for excessive crime complaints" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/city-of-dallas-sues-gas-station-for-being-a-hub-for-criminal-activity";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420977360" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The family of a security guard is sharing his story after he was shot several times at a Dallas gas station that is now being sued by the city.</p><p>Mahir Amiri was shot in December 2018 while working security at the Texaco gas station on Ferguson Road next to LBJ Freeway in the White Rock area.</p><p>The city of Dallas is now suing the business for excessive crime complaints. That is what prompted Amiri's wife and attorney to speak to FOX 4.</p><p>Mahir Amiri came to the U.S. from Afghanistan after working as a translator for the U.S military. He feared for his life as a result of his work there. His attorney says it's a sad reality that he nearly died on U.S. soil.</p><p>The family of the 32-year-old is talking to FOX 4 for the first time since Amiri was shot five times in the back last year while working as a security guard at a Texaco gas station.</p><p>"He was unwittingly thrown into a war zone," said Charles Bennett, the family's attorney. "He had a security guard shirt on. It put a target on his chest, and he was armed with a pistol."</p><p>Amiri, his wife and three young children came to the U.S after working as a military translator in Afghanistan for eight years. Speaking through a translator, his wife says Amiri faces a grim future as a quadriplegic who will soon be transferred to a nursing home.</p><p>"She obviously wants the perps brought to justice from the people who did this to her husband," the translator said. "And she said it's been really difficult."</p><p>Even before Amiri was shot, the city of Dallas says it documented several complaints of rampant crime at the business.</p><p>Last week, the city sued the owner seeking to have the business shut down. The city described the gas station as a "hub for drug use and sales and related violent crime."</p><p>The city's lawsuit states that between May 28, 2018, and July 25, 2019, there were: two aggravated robberies, five robberies, 24 drug-related offenses, four aggravated assaults and three cases of people firing guns.</p><p>In copies of DPD reports provided by Amiri's attorney, the security guard called police on Dec. 14, 2018, after a person he confronted about an open-air drug deal told him "I'm gonna kill you."</p><p>On Dec.19. Amiri called 911 again after a customer he told to leave the store said, "Your turn is coming. I get a gun, and I'm going to shoot and kill you."</p><p>The next day, Amiri was shot in the back. His attorney plans to take legal action, too.</p><p>"We're certainly looking at anyone who was involved out there who knew about this violent activity that was going on out there," Bennett said.</p><p>Amiri's attorney says that could include the owner of the Texaco, surrounding businesses and even the city of Dallas.</p><p>The owner of the Texaco was not able to be reached. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arlington-officer-fatally-shoots-woman-while-aiming-at-dog" title="Arlington officer fatally shoots woman while aiming at dog" data-articleId="421752799" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Arlington%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_20.46.46.14_1564715889032.png_7567541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Arlington%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_20.46.46.14_1564715889032.png_7567541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Arlington%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_20.46.46.14_1564715889032.png_7567541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Arlington%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_20.46.46.14_1564715889032.png_7567541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Arlington%20Officer%20Involved%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_20.46.46.14_1564715889032.png_7567541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arlington officer fatally shoots woman while aiming at dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington police say an officer accidentally shot and killed a woman when he shot at a dog that was charging at him.</p><p>The shooting happened Thursday around 5:15 p.m. near Canton Drive and North Collins Street. Police were doing a welfare check on a woman who was reportedly passed out in a grassy area.</p><p>As the officer began to approach the woman lying in the grass, he noticed an unrestrained dog. As he called out to the woman, the barking dog ran towards the officer, and he fired his weapon several times.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-22-dies-of-suspected-drug-overdose-at-kennedy-compound-report" title="RFK granddaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound" data-articleId="421736803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-82600055_1564711495904_7567318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An aerial view of the Kennedy Compound on July 25, 2008 in Hyannisport, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Gray/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>RFK granddaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX NEWS) The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., the family said in a statement.</p><p>The woman, identified by the family as Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of 11 children born to the late New York senator and wife Ethel, The New York Times reported.</p><p>"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family said. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-pd-recommends-felony-charges-against-dog-owner-after-couple-attacked" title="Dallas PD recommends felony charges against dog owner after couple attacked" data-articleId="421729778" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_INTRO_%20GROSS%20ROAD%20DOG%20ATTACK%209P_KDFWe418_146_mxf_00.00.21.03_1564710363694.png_7567305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_INTRO_%20GROSS%20ROAD%20DOG%20ATTACK%209P_KDFWe418_146_mxf_00.00.21.03_1564710363694.png_7567305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_INTRO_%20GROSS%20ROAD%20DOG%20ATTACK%209P_KDFWe418_146_mxf_00.00.21.03_1564710363694.png_7567305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_INTRO_%20GROSS%20ROAD%20DOG%20ATTACK%209P_KDFWe418_146_mxf_00.00.21.03_1564710363694.png_7567305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_INTRO_%20GROSS%20ROAD%20DOG%20ATTACK%209P_KDFWe418_146_mxf_00.00.21.03_1564710363694.png_7567305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas PD recommends felony charges against dog owner after couple attacked</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A couple attacked by a pack of dogs in June is taking legal action against the dog's owner for what they call negligence.</p><p>Esmeralda and Francisco Madrigal were walking around Ferguson Park on Gross Road when three dogs attacked them. Their attorney gave FOX 4 body camera footage from the police response.</p><p>The videos show officers yelling at the dogs trying to get them away from the couple. 