Massive Christmas tree arrives in Sundance Square

- Downtown Fort Worth will soon begin to look a lot like Christmas.

A 56-foot blue spruce tree from Michigan arrived in Sundance Square Monday morning. Workers are now getting it ready to be installed and decorated.

The official tree lighting ceremony will be on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Also on Saturday, families can visit with Santa Claus and get an early start on holiday shopping. Restaurants will offer all the “fixins” that day.

For more information, visit www.sundancesquare.com.