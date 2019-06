- Celebrity chef Christina Tosi is bringing her famous sweet treats to North Texas later this month.

For two days only, Tosi will open a pop-up version of her famed Milk Bar dessert shop.

Her New York-based company, which will be on a five-city tour, will be at Emporium Pies in the Bishop Arts District June 29-30.

On the menu will be her most popular Compost Cookies, made with chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, oats, coffee, potato chips, and more.