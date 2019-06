- A 13-year-old Dallas boy survived being shot in the head overnight. Now police are trying to determine where the bullet came from.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Colinas Royale Apartments near Royal Lane and Abrams Road in the Lake Highlands area.

Police said the boy was hit in the back of the head by a bullet that came from outside his apartment. His 10-year-old sister was also hit by glass shards.

Both children were taken to Children's Medical Center and are doing okay. The boy was reportedly conscious and talking to paramedics.

The children's grandmother told FOX 4 News they were in the living room playing video games with their father when someone started shooting in the breezeway.

She said the family doesn't know the gunman or gunmen who left around 18 bullet holes in their front door and the walls of their apartment.

Police said the gang unit is investigating the shooting. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive.