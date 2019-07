- McKinney police updated the charges against former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden following his January arrest.

McFadden was originally charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Now, his DWI charge indicates McFadden's blood alcohol level was more than .15, almost double the legal limit, which is .08.

The 31-year-old was arrested at a McKinney Whataburger after workers called police and said a man was asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru lane.

MORE: Ex-Cowboys RB Darren McFadden arrested for DWI, resisting arrest outside Whataburger

His first court appearance is scheduled for October.

After playing seven seasons in Oakland, he was with the Cowboys for three years.