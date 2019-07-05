< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416526058" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Census citizenship question may have unintended consequences in Dallas County addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/census-citizenship-question-may-have-unintended-consequences-in-dallas-county" addthis:title="Census citizenship question may have unintended consequences in Dallas County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416526058.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416526058");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416526058-416526033"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416526058-416526033" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:20PM CDT U.S. Supreme court rejected it.</p><p>Dallas County leaders say that could produce unintended consequences and end with the county losing billions.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/politics/president-trump-says-hes-mulling-executive-order-on-census-citizenship-question">READ MORE: President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question</a></p><p>Republicans don't see the harm in asking if someone's a U.S. citizen. Democrats claim the question is designed to deny immigrants representation.</p><p>But Dallas County says every person represents about $15,000 in tax revenue over ten years, meaning the county could miss out on billions of dollars if people don't answer when the census comes calling.</p><p>Despite a recent supreme court decision, President Trump says he is determined to make a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.</p><p>That doesn't sit well with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat.</p><p>"Obviously, it is scary to people. Why do they want to know if I am a citizen if they are not going to harass me in some way," Jenkins said. "If there is a fear on the part of that family, you could have a family of four or six or eight that decide not to fill it out. Four is $60,000 over 10 years.</p><p>The census plays a role in how many congressional seats a state gets. But it also determines where federal dollars go based on population.</p><p>"The Census Department tells us that if they can get the question on there, it will lead to an eight percent undercount in places like Dallas," Jenkins said.</p><p>An eight percent undercount could mean Dallas County will lose $3.2 billion in ten years. Jenkins says that's more than the cost of AT&T Stadium and American Airlines Center combined.</p><p>Domingo Garcia is the national president for the League of United Latin American Citizens. Trump says It's important to know how many citizens there are in the county. Garcia says the move is pure politics.</p><p>"For a lot of families, someone is undocumented, someone who is a citizen, they may not want to answer that question. Those people are not going to be counted," Garcia said. "That means Texas could lose two or three congressional seats. I think when the supreme court says we are going to leave it to the federal courts and he does it anyway, he is basically trying to rip up the constitution and the division of power."</p><p>The Commerce Department says printing has already started on the questionnaire. Still, President Trump says he is exploring more options. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Accused Fort Worth kidnapper receives stay for competency examination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect charged with kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth might be declared incompetent to stand trial.</p><p>The federal judge handling Michael Webb's case granted a stay in the proceedings for a competency exam.</p><p>Police say Webb grabbed a little girl off a neighborhood street on May 18 while she was walking with her mother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-officer-makes-quick-recovery-after-having-a-stroke" title="Dallas officer makes quick recovery after having a stroke" data-articleId="416512505" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_officer_makes_quick_recovery_afte_0_7479645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_officer_makes_quick_recovery_afte_0_7479645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_officer_makes_quick_recovery_afte_0_7479645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_officer_makes_quick_recovery_afte_0_7479645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_officer_makes_quick_recovery_afte_0_7479645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lynnanne Nguyen reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas officer makes quick recovery after having a stroke</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas police officer who had a stroke last week has made the fastest recovery Baylor Hospital has ever seen.</p><p>It happened as the officer was on duty responding to a call in Pleasant Grove. Doctors credit the officer's remarkable recovery to his ability to recognize the signs he was having a stroke and getting to the hospital quickly.</p><p>The officer had a stroke while on the job last Sunday. He was released from the hospital in just 41 hours and will be back on the job within one week of having the stroke.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-filings-in-amber-guyger-murder-trial-reveal-legal-strategy" title="New filings in Amber Guyger murder trial reveal legal strategy" data-articleId="416507466" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/New_filings_in_Amber_Guyger_murder_trial_0_7479605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/New_filings_in_Amber_Guyger_murder_trial_0_7479605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/New_filings_in_Amber_Guyger_murder_trial_0_7479605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/New_filings_in_Amber_Guyger_murder_trial_0_7479605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/New_filings_in_Amber_Guyger_murder_trial_0_7479605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New filings in Amber Guyger murder trial reveal legal strategy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New filings in the Amber Guyger murder trial show some of what the state is trying to do as it prepares to take the former Dallas police officer to trial for the murder of Botham Jean.</p><p>Guyger shot and killed the Saint Lucia native in his own apartment in September 2018 after mistakenly thinking he was an intruder in her apartment.</p><p>A gag order in the case prevents the attorneys involved from talking. But the various motions being filed show the legal moves as they ready to argue in court</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of red velvet cake and a mason jar of marijuana buds is shown in split file photos. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)" title="getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/census-citizenship-question-may-have-unintended-consequences-in-dallas-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_CENSUS%20CITIZENSHIP%20QUESTION%20LATEST%204A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png_7480139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_CENSUS CITIZENSHIP QUESTION LATEST 4A_KDFW5f7f_1_00.00.11.10_1562372355483.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-images'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Census citizenship question may have unintended 