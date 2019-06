Arrest affidavits explain how cell phone records tie a man to three murders -- including the death of Dallas transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Police arrested Kendrell Lyles, 34, on June 5 and charged him for shootings on May 22 and May 23.

According to arrests affidavits, Lyles' phone records show he was communicating with victims just before their deaths and was nearby when they were shot. Those records helped detectives connect Lyles to Booker's death on May 18.

Police found Booker's body on the side of the road behind the Tenison Park Golf Course.

The affidavit states phone records show Lyles and Booker were together before she was killed and their phones stayed in the same place for several hours after her death.

Detectives are still working to learn if Lyles is responsible for a fourth murder.