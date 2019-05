- The bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese issued a lengthy statement Friday disputing claims that his church is not cooperating with Dallas police.

DPD executed search warrants at the diocese headquarters, a church, and a storage facility on Wednesday.

Police are investigating child sex abuse allegations against five priests who were named by the diocese in a list of suspect clergy.

Bishop Edward Burns has denied claims that the church is concealing information, or hiding files on the suspect priests.

The search warrant records included claims that church administration mishandled reports of abuse to Child Protective Services.

But Burns insists the diocese has immediately and consistently filed those reports with CPS.

A statement on the diocese website includes a video message from Bishop Burns describing what he calls inaccuracies in the search warrant.

“I recognize that some may question the church’s credibility and transparency in this matter, but any suggestion that the diocese was not cooperating in good faith is simply not true,” Burns said in the video message.

The bishop says the church's attorneys will be working with Dallas police on what he describes as "technical issues" with the search warrant claims.

He also said a message about this week's developments will be delivered at churches across the diocese during Sunday mass.