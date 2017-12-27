Carrollton residents upset with gas line expansion

A new natural gas line is in the works to replace an aging line that is more than half a century old in Carrollton. But some residents worry the plans may harm — rather than help — their way of life.

The pipeline was installed in 1955. But with growing demand, the 18-inch pipeline will now have to be replaced with a 20-inch line. Residents are frustrated and fear the new pipeline could run right through their front yards.

Atmos Energy is planning on replacing a nearly 60-year-old natural gas pipeline that runs through the Rosemead Heights neighborhood in Carrollton. It's called the Line D9 Project and is scheduled to begin in January.

Neighbors like Charlie Newton are frustrated and concerned the high-pressure gas pipeline is going to encroach on their property.

"We appreciate the safety concerns of Atmos, but don't use a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” Newton said. “I was under the impression that 18 was taking it to right here, which would've put this tree outside the easement. They are claiming 25 feet, which is three feet beyond the tree."

Neighbors also say Atmos contractors have told them their trees and landscaping would have to be removed and could not be replaced.

"What they are also saying is the tree there at the corner of the house has also got to go because it's inside the 25 feet that they are claiming,” Newton said.

Neighbors say the mature trees cut down utility costs, but some homeowners are worried about more than just landscaping.

"My biggest concern is that I had some foundation work done a couple years ago and it's going to void out my warranty,” said Michelle York.

Atmos Energy released a statement saying, “We are working closely with the individual residents, HOAs, city representatives, ISDs, and municipal services throughout the project."

Newton offered some words to Atmos.

"Listen to us,” he said. “Tell us what we can do, how we can work together to avoid destroying a very mature neighborhood."

Atmos says many of the trees in the area are considered obstructions that can hurt access to the pipeline if there were an emergency or just to perform routine maintenance. It says each homeowner was provided with a list of vegetation they're allowed to have.