<article> <section id="story409586735" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409586735" data-article-version="1.0">Carrollton police arrest woman accused of stealing oxygen tank from senior citizen</h1> </header> By FOX4News.com Staff addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/carrollton-police-arrest-woman-accused-of-stealing-oxygen-tank-from-senior-citizen" addthis:title="Carrollton police arrest woman accused of stealing oxygen tank from senior citizen"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409586735.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409586735");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409586735-409584743"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409586735-409584743" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Sara%20Vandeneynde_1559150721594.jpg_7324053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> his truck and took his iPhone and oxygen tank, which he desperately needed.</p> <p>Police are crediting the tips they received from the public with helping them find and arrest Vandeneynde.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-fatally-shooting-driver-while-he-was-in-the-back-set" title="Dallas police arrest man accused of fatally shooting driver while he was in the back seat" > <h4>Dallas police arrest man accused of fatally shooting driver while he was in the back seat</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the driver of a vehicle he was in early Wednesday morning.</p><p>Alton Ray has been charged with murder in the death of Tyler Dancer.</p><p>According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 1500 block of Brook Valley Ln.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alton%20Ray_1559157602712.jpg_7324721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alton%20Ray_1559157602712.jpg_7324721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alton%20Ray_1559157602712.jpg_7324721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alton%20Ray_1559157602712.jpg_7324721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Alton%20Ray_1559157602712.jpg_7324721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <li> <a href="/news/man-shot-in-dallas-road-rage-incident" title="Man shot in Dallas road rage incident" > <h4>Man shot in Dallas road rage incident</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Friday morning along Interstate 635.</p><p>The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the freeway near Kingsley Road, which is close to the Dallas and Garland border.</p><p>Police said the victim was shot multiple times by a man in a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe with a lift kit, black wheels, dark tint and a roof rack.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/da-sherin-mathews-father-caused-her-leg-fractures-deleted-his-browser-history" title="DA: Sherin Mathews' father caused her leg fractures, deleted his browser history" > <h4>DA: Sherin Mathews' father caused her leg fractures, deleted his browser history</h4> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors want the court to consider more wrongful acts when the father 3-year-old Sherin Mathews goes on trial.</p><p>Wesley Mathews is charged with capital murder for his adoptive daughter's death. She was reported missing in October of 2017 and found a week later in a drainage culvert near her Richardson home.</p><p>After her body was found, police said Wesley admitted to moving her body. He claimed she died when he forced her to drink her milk.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DA: Sherin Mathews' father caused her leg fractures, deleted his browser history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors want the court to consider more wrongful acts when the father 3-year-old Sherin Mathews goes on trial.</p><p>Wesley Mathews is charged with capital murder for his adoptive daughter’s death. She was reported missing in October of 2017 and found a week later in a drainage culvert near her Richardson home.</p><p>After her body was found, police said Wesley admitted to moving her body. He claimed she died when he forced her to drink her milk.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 