- Carrollton police have arrested the woman accused of stealing an elderly man’s oxygen tank.

Sara Vandeneynde has been charged with burglary of a vehicle after police say she stole a portable oxygen tank from a senior citizen’s truck.

Police say the theft happened in broad daylight on April 25, at the Valero gas station at North Josey and Keller Springs in Carrollton.

When the senior citizen went inside the gas station to pay for gas, police say the woman went into his truck and took his iPhone and oxygen tank, which he desperately needed.

Police are crediting the tips they received from the public with helping them find and arrest Vandeneynde.