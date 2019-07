- A driver was killed Tuesday morning after crashing into creek in Coppell.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Interstate 634 near Freeport Parkway.

Police said a white car left the roadway and rolled over into Grapevine Creek. The driver was possibly ejected and died at the scene.

Video from SKY 4 showed the submerged vehicle and rescuers recovering a body from the water.

The two right lanes of the freeway were closed in both directions because of the police investigation.

The Coppell and Irving police departments are working to determine the cause of the single-vehicle crash.