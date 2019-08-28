< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426056393" data-article-version="1.0">Car crashes into Dallas home, barely misses sleeping homeowner</h1> Car crashes into Dallas home, barely misses sleeping homeowner f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426056393");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INTRO _ LINNET LN CAR INTO HOUSE 5P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.02.03_1567026199723.png_7622836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INTRO _ LINNET LN CAR INTO HOUSE 5P_00.00.02.03_1567026199723.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426056393-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V_INTRO _ LINNET LN CAR INTO HOUSE 5P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png.jpg"/> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/car-crashes-into-dallas-home-barely-misses-sleeping-homeowner">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A brain cancer survivor made it out with minimal injuries Wednesday after a car slammed into his bedroom in the Love Field area of Dallas.</p><p>The vehicle stopped a few feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping in his home early Wednesday morning.</p><p>Police say the illegal drugs were recovered from inside the car, but the driver was long gone. A witness reported seeing several men running from the wreck. The homeowner says he would have been hit had he been asleep on the other side of the bed.</p><p>39-year-old Shane Morgan was fast asleep inside his home when a runaway car gave him and his dog a rude awakening.</p><p>"I heard screeching tires at the intersection, which kind of woke me up slightly," he recalled.</p><p>Screeching tires quickly turning into a loud bang. A white Chevy Camaro slammed into Morgan's master bedroom just after 4 a.m., penetrating the brick wall just feet from his bed. He quickly called 911.</p><p>"Once I saw the lights, I went out and looked. And when I saw it, I was pretty shaken up seeing that there's a car in my house," he recalled.</p><p>The driver of the car was long gone. A witness told responding officers they saw several males running from the car. Police found narcotics inside the trunk.</p><p>Dallas police say the driver of the Camaro was speeding when he tried to make a left-hand turn, hit a curb and then slammed into Morgan's home.</p><p>And as the car was towed away and the damage assessed, Morgan is choosing to focus on the bright side. He's a cancer survivor and was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012. He's been in remission for 5 years and earns a living making extravagant high-end cakes.</p><p>Morgan says he won't let this close call crush his positive attitude.</p><p>"I'm okay. My little puppy is okay. That's what matters," he said. "The house can be repaired."</p><p>Dallas police say the car was not reported stolen. More News Stories

El Paso shooting suspect says AK-style gun came from Romania

Posted Aug 28 2019 05:03PM CDT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month told police that the AK-style rifle he used in the attack came from Romania, according to an investigative report.

The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Patrick Crusius, 21, told police he ordered the weapon online before picking it up at a gun store near his Allen home. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Paso shooting suspect says AK-style gun came from Romania</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month told police that the AK-style rifle he used in the attack came from Romania, according to an investigative report.</p><p>The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Patrick Crusius, 21, told police he ordered the weapon online before picking it up at a gun store near his Allen home. The Tribune cited a Texas Department of Public Safety document that also says the suspect told police he purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition from Russia.</p><p>Crusius told them the Romanian rifle was delivered to Gun Masters, a gun store in Allen, Texas, according to the report. There is no gun store by that name in Allen, but there is a store called Gunmaster in nearby Plano.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-texas-laws-beer-to-go-allows-people-to-buy-and-take-home-beer-from-breweries" title="New Texas laws: Beer-to-go allows people to buy, take home beer from breweries starting Sept. 1" data-articleId="426066804" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Texas laws: Beer-to-go allows people to buy, take home beer from breweries starting Sept. 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>September 1 is a big day for beer drinkers in Texas, as people will be allowed to buy and take home packaged beer from their favorite local brewery.</p><p>House Bill 1545 allows a customer to buy one case of beer (24 12 oz. cans or 288 oz. total) per day from the brewery. Texas was the last state in the U.S. to not allow direct take-home purchases from a brewery until Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation over the summer.</p><p>The legislation was one of the most difficult to get through the Texas Legislature this year, but was able to be passed after a compromise was struck between the growing number of craft brewers pushing for the change and the powerful wholesale beer distributors in the state.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-city-council-approves-incentive-package-for-kroger-online-grocery-fulfillment-center" title="Dallas City Council approves incentive package for Kroger online grocery fulfillment center" data-articleId="426029741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/03/kroger-GETTY-IMAGES_1525363528449_5457629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/03/kroger-GETTY-IMAGES_1525363528449_5457629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/03/kroger-GETTY-IMAGES_1525363528449_5457629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/03/kroger-GETTY-IMAGES_1525363528449_5457629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/03/kroger-GETTY-IMAGES_1525363528449_5457629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation&#39;s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Dallas City Council approves incentive package for Kroger online grocery fulfillment center

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Aug 28 2019 01:06PM CDT

The Dallas City Council has approved an incentive package as they work to bring a Kroger online grocery fulfillment center to southern Dallas.

The council voted unanimously to approve the deal on Wednesday.

This package is in relation to a proposed 350,000-square-foot robotic grocery fulfillment center on the northwest corner of Telephone and Bonnie View roads, which could be open as soon as 2023. Most Recent

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles

New Texas laws: Beer-to-go allows people to buy, take home beer from breweries starting Sept. 1

Car crashes into Dallas home, barely misses sleeping homeowner

Hurricane Dorian: Get a live look from Puerto Rico's coastline as dangerous storm bears down

New Texas laws: Brass knuckles, other self-defense items legal in Texas starting Sept. 1 https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Beer%20To%20Go_1567027290905.jpg_7622965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas laws: Beer-to-go allows people to buy, take home beer from breweries starting Sept. 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-crashes-into-dallas-home-barely-misses-sleeping-homeowner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/V_INTRO%20_%20LINNET%20LN%20CAR%20INTO%20HOUSE%205P_00.00.01.03_1567026199204.png_7622835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Car crashes into Dallas home, barely misses sleeping homeowner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-get-a-live-look-from-puerto-ricos-coastline-as-dangerous-storm-bears-down" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1170746967%20THUMB_1567024089698.jpg_7622759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1170746967%20THUMB_1567024089698.jpg_7622759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1170746967%20THUMB_1567024089698.jpg_7622759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1170746967%20THUMB_1567024089698.jpg_7622759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1170746967%20THUMB_1567024089698.jpg_7622759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;person&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;as&#x20;Tropical&#x20;Storm&#x20;Dorian&#x20;passes&#x20;the&#x20;island&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Luquillo&#x2c;&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;storm&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;hit&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;southeast&#x20;coast&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;possible&#x20;category&#x20;2&#x20;hurricane&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Get a live look from Puerto Rico's coastline as dangerous storm bears down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/brass-knuckles-other-self-defense-items-legal-in-texas-starting-sept-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-71731223_1567016947825_7622610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-71731223_1567016947825_7622610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-71731223_1567016947825_7622610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-71731223_1567016947825_7622610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-71731223_1567016947825_7622610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LOS&#x20;ANGELES&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;gang&#x20;unit&#x20;officers&#x20;arrest&#x20;two&#x20;known&#x20;Crazy&#x20;Rider&#x20;gang&#x20;members&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2006&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Rampart&#x20;district&#x20;of&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Nickelserg&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas laws: Brass knuckles, other self-defense items legal in Texas starting Sept. 1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 