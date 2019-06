Testimony is set to begin Monday in the trial for a Richardson father charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old special needs daughter, Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India.

The case has received high interest since Sherin went missing in October 2017.

A judge recently ruled he will not have to wear shackles to stand trial.

This case involves an adopted special needs girl and a father with changing stories about what happened to her.

At the time of her disappearance, Mathews told police he left her outside of their Richardson home because she wouldn't drink her milk.

Her body was found dumped in a drainage ditch near their home weeks later.

Mathews then told police that she died choking on milk he was feeding her.

"Obviously, Wesley Mathews gave a lot of statements to the police and his story changed over time, so the case will probably not come down to whether or not he caused Sherin's death. It's probably going to come down to whether it was intentional or knowing," said criminal defense attorney Mike Howard, who is not associated with the case.

Howard believes prosecutors could argue Mathews knowingly caused her death based on what prosecutors say is his history with Sherin.

A judge ruled that the state can reveal that Sherin was injured six months before her death with multiple fractures, and her parents did not get her treatment for weeks.

Prosecutors can also tell the jury that Mathews deleted messages between him and his wife, Sini, when police seized his phone.

"To say, well look, because of her previous broken leg, because she didn't have proper nutrition, because they missed these appointments -- those sort of things. They can help that to build the case of, this isn't just one thing in isolation. There's a long build up, and that shows that this wasn't just an accident," Howard added.

A judge has also ruled that Mathews will not have to wear shackles at his trial.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

If he is found guilty of capital murder, he faces life without parole. Or he could be found guilty of a lesser charge.

"The defense is probably going to look at this case as either a really unfortunate accident, not criminal at all, or that he may be guilty of something, just not capital murder," Howard said. "They'll argue a lesser charge or manslaughter, which is reckless, or that he didn't intentionally or knowingly injure her, and that would be injury to a child."

"This is going to be a sad case. No matter how it comes out, it's going to be sad," Howard added.

Wife and mother, Sini Mathews, was originally charged with child abandonment in the case, but that charge was dropped because, as the district attorney said, it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

She could be called to testify in this case.