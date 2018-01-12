< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story414320247" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414320247" data-article-version="1.0">Capital murder trial for Sherin Mathews' father to begin Monday</h1> </header> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/capital-murder-trial-for-sherin-mathews-father-to-begin-monday">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Wesley Mathews not required to wear shackles</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/da-sherin-mathews-father-caused-her-leg-fractures-deleted-his-browser-history"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>DA: Sherin Mathews' father caused leg fractures</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/child-abandonment-charge-dropped-against-mother-of-sherin-mathews"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/01/sini%20sherin_1551462084729.jpg_6840689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Child abandonment charge dropped against Mathews</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-gathers-to-remember-murdered-plano-3-year-old-one-year-later"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/29/Court_to_rule_on_custody_for_Sherin_Math_0_4574860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Sherin Mathews remembered one year later</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Testimony is set to begin Monday in the trial for a Richardson father charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old special needs daughter, Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India.</p><p>The case has received high interest since Sherin went missing in October 2017.</p><p>A judge recently ruled he will not have to wear shackles to stand trial.</p><p>This case involves an adopted special needs girl and a father with changing stories about what happened to her.</p><p>At the time of her disappearance, Mathews told police he left her outside of their Richardson home because she wouldn't drink her milk.</p><p>Her body was found dumped in a drainage ditch near their home weeks later.</p><p>Mathews then told police that she died choking on milk he was feeding her.</p><p>"Obviously, Wesley Mathews gave a lot of statements to the police and his story changed over time, so the case will probably not come down to whether or not he caused Sherin's death. It's probably going to come down to whether it was intentional or knowing," said criminal defense attorney Mike Howard, who is not associated with the case.</p><p>Howard believes prosecutors could argue Mathews knowingly caused her death based on what prosecutors say is his history with Sherin.</p><p>A judge ruled that the state can reveal that Sherin was injured six months before her death with multiple fractures, and her parents did not get her treatment for weeks.</p><p>Prosecutors can also tell the jury that Mathews deleted messages between him and his wife, Sini, when police seized his phone.</p><p>"To say, well look, because of her previous broken leg, because she didn't have proper nutrition, because they missed these appointments -- those sort of things. They can help that to build the case of, this isn't just one thing in isolation. There's a long build up, and that shows that this wasn't just an accident," Howard added.</p><p>A judge has also ruled that Mathews will not have to wear shackles at his trial.</p><p>Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.</p><p>If he is found guilty of capital murder, he faces life without parole. Or he could be found guilty of a lesser charge.</p><p>"The defense is probably going to look at this case as either a really unfortunate accident, not criminal at all, or that he may be guilty of something, just not capital murder," Howard said. "They'll argue a lesser charge or manslaughter, which is reckless, or that he didn't intentionally or knowingly injure her, and that would be injury to a child."</p><p>"This is going to be a sad case. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom of 'Affluenza Teen' set for court hearing Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of Ethan Couch, who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunk driving crash, is set to be back in court Monday.</p><p>A judge revoked Tonya Couch's bond when she failed a drug test earlier this year.</p><p>She's now set to appear for a court hearing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-arrested-for-attacking-people-with-machete-in-fort-worth" title="Man arrested for attacking people with machete in Fort Worth" data-articleId="414320948" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for attacking people with machete in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police took a man into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly was attacking people with a machete in Fort Worth.</p><p>According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called out just before 1:30 a.m., to a call in the 2300 block of Cypress St.</p><p>Officers were told that a man was attacking people with a machete.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/greenville-church-holds-services-at-high-school-after-building-damaged-in-storm" title="Greenville church holds services at high school after building damaged in storm" data-articleId="414317249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Church_holds_services_after_building_dam_0_7434294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Church_holds_services_after_building_dam_0_7434294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Church_holds_services_after_building_dam_0_7434294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Church_holds_services_after_building_dam_0_7434294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Church_holds_services_after_building_dam_0_7434294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The congregation at Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville had their first Sunday services since Wednesday's storm destroyed their church." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Greenville church holds services at high school after building damaged in storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The congregation at Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville had their first Sunday services since Wednesday's storm destroyed their 