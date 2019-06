- Two busloads of people who are seeking asylum in this country will arrive in Dallas next week.

The immigrants are coming from overcrowded shelters on the border. They will be housed with the help of government agencies and charities.

They are not expected to stay in Dallas for more than one or two nights before leaving via bus or airplane for long-term accommodations with sponsors elsewhere in the country.

The locations of the Dallas shelters are not being released.

About 100 people could be coming to the city each week for the foreseeable future.