The district released the parody video Monday during its annual convocation.
It's actually the fourth time Jimerson and Worrell have used their talents to excite employees, with past videos parodying songs by Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Jay Z.
"We make these videos to engage students and show that learning can be fun. We want to be relevant and get students excited about school. It has become a Burleson tradition to see what we come up with each year to kick off the school year," Superintendent Jimerson said.
Jimerson said riding horses through Old Town with Worrell was a lot of fun.
"We asked Ms. Pat if she wanted to get on the horse, and she said, ‘You bet!' Ms. Pat steals the show, and it was great to see the look of amazement on people's faces," he said.
"If they're crazy enough to ask me to do it, then I'm crazy enough to say yes!" Worrell said.
School in Burleson starts next Monday.
The state continued with a string of investigators talking about the physical evidence collected after a Fort Worth woman disappeared. Her boyfriend is now on trial for her kidnapping.
Although Friday was the third day of testimony, it was the first time Typhenie Johnson’s mother attended the proceedings.
The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Revill, has listened to testimony without any noticeable reaction throughout the trial.
Construction crews at Globe Life Field in Arlington say they're nearly 75% finished with the future home of the Texas Rangers.
Architects released new renderings of the field Friday showing what the completed project will look like.
That big steel retractable roof is almost halfway complete. Crews hope to finish it by the end of October.