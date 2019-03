- A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet that went through his window after a man said he shot at suspects who were trying to steal his car.

According to the Dallas Police Department, this happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2900 block of Appaloosa.

Investigators spoke with a nearby resident, who said his vehicle was being burglarized in the 2800 block of Traildust.

The man went to confront the suspects, and fired multiple shots at them.

Detectives found that one of the bullets ricocheted off the ground down the street and went through a second-floor window.

The bullet then grazed a 14-year-old boy on the side of his head.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The man who fired the shots could face a deadly conduct charge, and police say other charges may be pending.