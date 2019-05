Buc-ee’s has once again proved that it’s totally worth “holding it in” until you get to one of their locations to make a pit stop.

For the second year in a row, the Texas-based gas station has clenched the title of cleanest bathrooms in the whole nation, according to data from GasBuddy.

“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

While Buc-ees won the top spot for cleanest bathrooms across the nation, Utah-based Maverick flushed out the completion and claimed the top spot in six states, which was the most out of any other brands.

The state with the highest gas station restroom ratings overall was Nebraska.

GasBuddy found that 40% of travelers fear needing to use the restroom but not knowing where to find a clean one.

Luckily, North Texans don’t have to live in fear of not finding a clean bathroom or nabbing some Beaver Nuggets.

Buc-ee’s has locations in Denton, Terrell and Fort Worth. They recently opened their 36th location in Mellissa last month.

A Buc-ee’s in Royse City is set to open later this year with construction for an Ennis location in the works.

