- The woman accused of planning the murder of her romantic rival was found guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutors said Brenda Delgado planned the 2015 murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher. She gave two people drugs and money to kill Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend. Then she fled to Mexico.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. They gave closing statements Friday morning and jurors deliberated for less than 30 minutes before reaching a verdict.

Hatcher’s family members gave victim impact statements immediately after the verdict was read.

“Just so you know, Brenda Delgado, Kendra was never rich and she was never wealthy. Kendra was blessed by a loving God and a family that loved her. Kendra worked hard to earn her beautiful place on this Earth,” said Bonnie Jameson, Hatcher’s mother. “We take comfort in knowing our God has given our Kendra the ultimate spot in Heaven. A spot in which you will never see. You, Brenda Delgado, have earned your spot on this Earth behind cold steel bars for the rest of your miserable pathetic life. And if justice could have handed you a death sentence, make no mistake. I would have been there front and center.”

Hatcher’s sister also told Delgado she is the root of all evil. She hopes Delgado rots in hell.

Delgado was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole. She was not eligible for the death penalty because of an extradition agreement with Mexico.

The two other people involved in the murder are also behind bars. The hitman, Kristopher Love, was sentenced to the death penalty and the getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, is expected to be sentenced to 35 years in prison after taking a plea deal and agreeing to testify against the others.