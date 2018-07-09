Boy makes special trip to visit Haslet firefighters who saved his life

- Firefighters and paramedics in the Fort Worth suburb of Haslet got a big thanks from a boy whose life they saved last year.

It’s been a long road to recovery for 4-year-old Cole Ingrum. He was run over by a truck in December and almost died.

Cole's leg had to be amputated but he is becoming mobile again.

He and his family stopped by the station on Saturday to say thanks and get a tour.

Haslet Fire-Rescue said Cole is welcome back any time.