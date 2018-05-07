Bond hearing for Fort Worth man accused of animal cruelty

A Fort Worth man awaiting trial on animal cruelty charges is hoping to be free on bond -- again.

Harrison Hilliard was arrested last November after he was accused of killing one neighborhood dog and hurting another. He was recently jailed again for violating his bond after his ankle monitor lost its charge.

Following Monday’s hearing, the judge ordered a risk assessment on Hilliard before she decides on possible bond. Hilliard is charged with killing a neighbor's husky with a knife and wounding a second dog.

Hilliard was previously out on $100,000 bond, with strict conditions requiring him to wear a GPS monitor and stay confined to his home. A couple of weeks later Hilliard was back in jail after he caused probation officers to lose track of him for several hours by not charging his GPS monitor.

Prosecutors brought up that a pile of dead cats was found a block from Hilliard's home in the time frame when his GPS monitor was not working. His defense attorney told the judge that there's never been a link between Hilliard and the cats.

Hilliard lives with his father, who testified that during the time authorities lost track of his son, the two were together at home fixing a water leak.

The case is still pending so prosecutors couldn't speak on camera.