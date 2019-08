- Dallas police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out to the scene near the LBJ Freeway and Interstate 45 just before 11 a.m.

They were asked to bring a rescue boat because the body was found in water. But police said there was not actually enough water to justify a boat.

Police have not yet released any other details.

There’s no word on the age or gender of the deceased.