Basic Training: Couples Figuring Out Finances

Handling one person’s finances are hard enough, here’s how couples can grow their cash together.

Steve talks with Michelle Manners, First Vice President - Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors about:

- Where to begin building a financial future together

- When to keep some accounts or credit cards personal

- What to do when one of you has dents in his/her credit

- How clean should your credit really be (hint: VERY)

- The right amount of debt to keep and why that should determine which credit cards to keep, and which ones to close