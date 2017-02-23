Basic Training: Couples Figuring Out Finances

© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:32PM CST
Updated:Feb 23 2017 09:38PM CST
Handling one person’s finances are hard enough, here’s how couples can grow their cash together.Steve talks with Michelle Manners, First Vice President - Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors about:- Where to begin building a financial future together- When to keep some accounts or credit cards personal- What to do when one of you has dents in his/her credit- How clean should your credit really be (hint: VERY)- The right amount of debt to keep and why that should determine which credit cards to keep, and which ones to close
