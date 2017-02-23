Basic Training: Dealing With Dodd-Frank

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:27PM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 09:35PM CST

President Trump’s agenda may be big changes to the Wall Street reform law. Here’s how to get ready.

Steve discusses possible changes in the Dodd-Frank Law with Ken Goodgames, CEO of the Community Council of Greater Dallas about:

- What the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was designed to do.

- Why avoiding knee-jerk reactions to bad financial news can help you succeed

 

- Avoiding ‘predatory lending’

 


