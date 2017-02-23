Basic Training: Dealing With Dodd-Frank

© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Ad Choices Public File
Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:27PM CST
Updated:Feb 23 2017 09:35PM CST
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
President Trump’s agenda may be big changes to the Wall Street reform law. Here’s how to get ready.Steve discusses possible changes in the Dodd-Frank Law with Ken Goodgames, CEO of the Community Council of Greater Dallas about:- What the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was designed to do.- Why avoiding knee-jerk reactions to bad financial news can help you succeed - Avoiding ‘predatory lending’
President Trump’s agenda may be big changes to the Wall Street reform law. Here’s how to get ready.
Steve discusses possible changes in the Dodd-Frank Law with Ken Goodgames, CEO of the Community Council of Greater Dallas about:
- What the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was designed to do.
- Why avoiding knee-jerk reactions to bad financial news can help you succeed
- Avoiding ‘predatory lending’