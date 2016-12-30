Basic Training: New Year Resolutions

Posted:Dec 30 2016 05:51PM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 05:52PM CST

 

Dr. Robert Vasquez and Steve discuss the best ways to make healthy changes in your life – and make them stick! 

In this episode:

- why you shouldn’t try and lose weight or get fit on your own

- deciding what change you really need to make and which ones are a waste of time

- and a technique to get your conscious and unconscious minds working together to help you!

 

 

 

 

 


