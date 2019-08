- Some high school students got up early to avoid the worst heat of the day.

The Vines High School Band in Plano was out practicing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning while temperatures were still in the 80s.

Band practice Thursday afternoon was moved indoors to give students more time to get used to the heat.

“The directors are really conscious of the conditions, the level of the physical strain we are putting students under. You’ll notice they all have big water jugs, popsicles to cool down. We take their health very seriously when it comes to this physical exertion.

The band is preparing for its first outdoor performance at the end of August.