Autopsy shows armed man fatally shot in the back by Fort Worth police data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425334925-425129424" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 23 2019 04:57PM CDT 18-year-old pointing a weapon at officers when officers fired.</p><p>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/officers-respond-to-critical-police-incident-in-fort-worth">Person of interest in recent homicide fatally shot by Fort Worth officers</a></p><p>The deadly shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth. Police expedited the release of the body cam and made it public on Thursday because of "misinformation" they say was being spread on social media.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/body-cam-video-of-fatal-fort-worth-officer-involved-shooting-shows-suspect-point-gun-at-officers">READ MORE: Body cam video shows suspect point gun at Fort Worth officers</a></p><p>Police say they wanted to talk with 18-year-old Amari Malone earlier this week about a murder case. They say he ran and pointed his handgun at them. That's when they shot him, hitting him in the back.</p><p>The body cam videos from several officers show as they drive up and try to talk to Malone before he ran away. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on violent crime spike: ‘There is no public safety crisis'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has been for a little over 60 days, and one of the biggest issues for the city continues to be violent crime.</p><p>Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall accepted the governor's offer to provide DPS Troopers to bolster the force, and she targeted eight high-crime areas with her officers. The mayor responded by creating a civilian task force to comb through data.</p><p>There have been 141 homicides in Dallas so far this year. That’s 22 more than the same time last year. Many of them are young victims.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-to-rule-whether-muhlaysia-booker-should-be-identified-as-man-or-woman-during-trial" title="Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial" data-articleId="425343009" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawyers for a man about to go on trial for the assault of a transgender woman say the victim should be identified by their birth gender and name." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawyers for a man about to go on trial for the assault of a transgender woman say the victim should be identified by their birth gender and name.</p><p>In May, Dallas police found Muhlaysia Booker shot to death.</p><p>But a month before the murder, the transgender woman was beaten and injured in an apartment complex parking lot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger" title="Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead" data-articleId="425340850" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Waxahachie police confirm they have found the body of a 6-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert and his mother late Friday night.</p><p>An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann. Police named his mother, Candace Harbin, as the suspect in his abduction. She did not have custody.</p><p>Around 6:35 p.m., Waxahachie police say they found a vehicle matching the Amber Alert in a parking garage near downtown Waxahachie. Featured Videos <h3>Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on violent crime spike: ‘There is no public safety crisis'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-to-rule-whether-muhlaysia-booker-should-be-identified-as-man-or-woman-during-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-WILHURT AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Amber alert Waxahachie_1566616674857.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/48-years-after-disappearance-of-dallas-child-family-continues-to-search-for-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: 48 years after disappearance of Dallas child, family continues to search for her Most Recent data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Hilary&#x20;Duff&#x20;during&#x20;The&#x20;Lizzie&#x20;McGuire&#x20;Movie&#x20;premiere&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;El&#x20;Capitan&#x20;Theater&#x20;in&#x20;Hollywood&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Cohen&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hilary Duff will return as ‘Lizzie McGuire' in sequel on Disney's new streaming service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-to-rule-whether-muhlaysia-booker-should-be-identified-as-man-or-woman-during-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paula-deens-restaurant-in-north-texas-unexpectedly-closes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paula Deen's restaurant in North Texas unexpectedly closes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/autopsy-shows-armed-man-fatally-shot-in-the-back-by-fort-worth-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Autopsy shows armed man fatally shot in the back by Fort Worth police</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 