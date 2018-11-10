Authorities search for prisoner who escaped Dallas County Jail

DALLAS -- Dallas Sheriff's deputies and police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Dallas County Jail Friday night.

According to investigators, Raymond Aguero, 28, climbed over a gate near the rear dock area of the jail shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Aguero was in jail on several charges including evading and resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and burglary of a vehicle.The sheriff's office said Aguero has never been charged with a violent crime.