Authorities search for prisoner who escaped Dallas County Jail

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Nov 10 2018 10:18AM CST

Video Posted: Nov 10 2018 09:40AM CST

Updated: Nov 11 2018 08:46AM CST

DALLAS -- Dallas Sheriff's deputies and police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Dallas County Jail Friday night.

According to investigators, Raymond Aguero, 28, climbed over a gate near the rear dock area of the jail shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Aguero was in jail on several charges including evading and resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and  burglary of a vehicle.The sheriff's office said Aguero has never been charged with a violent crime.

 

