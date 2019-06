Authorities are searching for the driver who fled after being involved in a deadly wreck along I-35 in the medical district late Friday night.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a red sedan and a GMC Envoy were speeding, possibly racing, on southbound I-35 just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators found that the sedan hit the GMC, causing it to lose control and hit three other vehicles.

The GMC then went through a guard rail and fell about 20-feet onto a grassy area below.

The 24-year-old driver of the GMC was ejected and died. There was also a 25-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time. It's unknown if he was injured in the crash.

The driver of the red sedan that hit the GMC drove off, and the sheriff's office is now working to find that driver.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call DCSO at 214-749-8641.