data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415439214-415438637" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/authorities-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-denton-county">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415439214" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DENTON, Texas</strong> - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man who was reportedly threatening people inside a home with a shotgun was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Denton County Saturday morning.</p><p>Two deputies responded at about 7 a.m. to an emergency call at a home in the 600 block of Boswell Crossing in Lantana.</p><p>Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree confirmed that a 61-year-old man from Fate was pronounced dead following the shooting. No deputies were injured and no other injuries were reported.</p><p>"In my opinion, they did what they're paid to do. It's unfortunate anytime there's a loss of life. I hate it. But, I'm thankful the residents are safe and my officers are safe," Murphree said.</p><p>A 911 caller told dispatchers they had just walked into the house and overheard a man threatening three people inside with a gun.</p><p>"The caller advised an individual was inside a residence," Murphree added. "He was armed, indicated this individual had a drug history, had a violent history, did not live at the residence, and was threatening the homeowners."</p><p>The Denton County Sheriff said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, entered the house uninvited through the garage.</p><p>He was looking for someone he had a previous relationship with, and was reportedly threatening their family members, but the person he was looking for wasn't there.</p><p>Witnesses also told authorities there had been a recent violent incident involving the suspect.</p><p>"She indicated to them when she saw the individual, he was sitting down. They thought that was a good opportunity. They didn't want to have any loss of innocent life. Those guys, I stand behind their call. They went in immediately to try to save lives, and in my opinion, they probably did," Sheriff Murphree said.</p><p>When the two deputies entered the home, they identified themselves as deputies.</p><p>"The suspect pointed a shotgun, raised a shotgun, and pointed it in their direction. Officers immediately returned fire, striking the suspect, killing that suspect," Murphree explained.</p><p>Authorities are still investigating how many shots were fired, and if the suspect ever fired.</p><p>Another weapon was also discovered in the suspect's car.</p><p>Each of the deputies involved have 4-5 years of experience on the force.</p><p>"They're pretty shaken up," Murphree said. "It's not something they take lightly that a life was lost today. That's where my concern has been today, is with them. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Man accused of shooting brother after argument in Arlington
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 29 2019 01:32PM CDT
Arlington police are searching for a man who reportedly shot his brother during an argument Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Limestone Dr.

Police say the two brothers were arguing, when one of them shot the other in the shoulder, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Downtown Dallas office building imploded Saturday morning
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:41PM CDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 12:38PM CDT
A downtown Dallas office building was imploded Saturday morning.

The 11-story building, built in 1946, was located at 505 North Ervay Street, directly across the street from First Baptist Dallas.

The implosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Street closures around the site were in place by 6 a.m. and streets were back open by 10 a.m.

Police searching for man who exposed himself to boy, 13, at Cedar Hill park
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:33PM CDT
Police in Cedar Hill are searching for a man who exposed himself to a young boy at a public park.

The incident happened on Thursday at Crawford Park on Straus Road.

A 13-year-old boy told police a man confronted him and asked him several times to meet him behind the bathrooms. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of shooting brother after argument in Arlington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 01:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington police are searching for a man who reportedly shot his brother during an argument Saturday morning.</p><p>The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Limestone Dr.</p><p>Police say the two brothers were arguing, when one of them shot the other in the shoulder, before fleeing the scene on foot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/downtown-dallas-office-building-to-be-imploded-on-saturday-morning" title="Downtown Dallas office building imploded Saturday morning" data-articleId="415336236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/KDFWU21_1253_MXF_17.29.09.27_1561761678002_7455401_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/KDFWU21_1253_MXF_17.29.09.27_1561761678002_7455401_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/KDFWU21_1253_MXF_17.29.09.27_1561761678002_7455401_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/KDFWU21_1253_MXF_17.29.09.27_1561761678002_7455401_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/KDFWU21_1253_MXF_17.29.09.27_1561761678002_7455401_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown Dallas office building imploded Saturday morning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A downtown Dallas office building was imploded Saturday morning.</p><p>The 11-story building, built in 1946, was located at 505 North Ervay Street, directly across the street from First Baptist Dallas.</p><p>The implosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Street closures around the site were in place by 6 a.m. and streets were back open by 10 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-searching-for-man-who-exposed-himself-to-boy-13-at-cedar-hill-park" title="Police searching for man who exposed himself to boy, 13, at Cedar Hill park" data-articleId="415335273" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Crawford%20Park%20Cedar%20Hill_1561761212793.png_7455095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Crawford%20Park%20Cedar%20Hill_1561761212793.png_7455095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Crawford%20Park%20Cedar%20Hill_1561761212793.png_7455095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Crawford%20Park%20Cedar%20Hill_1561761212793.png_7455095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Crawford%20Park%20Cedar%20Hill_1561761212793.png_7455095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Unsure of what the man wanted, the boy said he walked behind the bathroom and saw the man exposing himself.

Police in Cedar Hill are searching for a man who exposed himself to a young boy at a public park.

The incident happened on Thursday at Crawford Park on Straus Road.

A 13-year-old boy told police a man confronted him and asked him several times to meet him behind the bathrooms. Unsure of what the man wanted, the boy said he walked behind the bathroom and saw the man exposing himself. id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-chapman-s-family-to-paddle-out-in-ocean-for-hawaiian-memorial" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman's family to paddle out in ocean for Hawaiian memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/authorities-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-denton-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/0629dentoncounty_1561828823678_7456679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting in Denton County leaves 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kid-friendly-4th-of-july-party-tips" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Kid_Friendly_4th_of_July_Party_Ideas_0_7456673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Kid_Friendly_4th_of_July_Party_Ideas_0_7456673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Kid_Friendly_4th_of_July_Party_Ideas_0_7456673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Kid_Friendly_4th_of_July_Party_Ideas_0_7456673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Kid_Friendly_4th_of_July_Party_Ideas_0_7456673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kid-friendly 4th of July party tips</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/boots-salutes-fundraising-preview" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Boots___Salutes_Preview_0_7456540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Boots___Salutes_Preview_0_7456540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Boots___Salutes_Preview_0_7456540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Boots___Salutes_Preview_0_7456540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Boots___Salutes_Preview_0_7456540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boots & Salutes Fundraiser Preview</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/foundation-helps-families-workout-during-summer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Foundation_Helps_Families_Learn_and_Get__0_7456742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Foundation_Helps_Families_Learn_and_Get__0_7456742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Foundation_Helps_Families_Learn_and_Get__0_7456742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Foundation_Helps_Families_Learn_and_Get__0_7456742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Foundation_Helps_Families_Learn_and_Get__0_7456742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Foundation helps families workout during summer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 