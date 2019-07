- The aunt of an 18-month-old Dallas boy whose body was found in a landfill has been charged with child endangerment.

Chrystal Jackson was arrested Thursday morning. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Jackson reported her nephew, Cedric Jackson, missing on July 10. She told police she put him to bed the night before and said he was gone when she woke up the next morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Cedric because another child living in the apartment said they saw someone take Cedric in the middle of the night.

Jackson's boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, later confessed that he had swaddled Cedric in a blanket to "restrict" his movement.

He explained the 18-month-old got up one night and "made a mess" by getting into ketchup packets, so he wrapped him tightly to prevent him from getting up in the night, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Johnson said the boy began throwing up and became unresponsive after he unwrapped him. He said he performed CPR on the boy for 30-45 minutes before putting him in a dumpster, the affidavit states.

Cedric's body was found at a Rockwall landfill after the dumpster had been emptied.

Cedric was placed in his aunt's care by Child Protective Services in May under an agreement with the child's biological parents. It's not clear why her boyfriend was caring for him instead.

CPS removed six other children's from Jackson's home following Cedric's death. Two are Jackson's children and four are Johnson's children.

Johnson was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $500,000.