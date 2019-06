- A grand jury charged the driver in the deadly school bus crash in Athens, just southeast of Dallas.

John Franklin Stevens, 78, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

In January, a train hit the Athens ISD school bus Stevens was driving, killing 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla. His 9-year-old cousin and Stevens were hurt.

A police crash report in February determined Stevens did follow the law by stopping before going over railroad tracks.