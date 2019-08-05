< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas, doesn't answer Baylor questions addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions" addthis:title="Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas, doesn't answer Baylor questions"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422356863.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422356863");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422356863_422364863_198706"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422356863_422364863_198706";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422364863","video":"591718","title":"Art%20Briles%20begins%20coaching%20football%20in%20East%20Texas%2C%20doesn%E2%80%99t%20answer%20Baylor%20questions","caption":"Steven%20Dial%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FArt_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FArt_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_East_Texa_591718_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659667070%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGQxRR0UQzH7pUi_zhcvhUdd526s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fart-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1B7ALEN57Soe2gykKqhqcdnRpgqF_ReHtLuEU_kcI3pBX-yqcHuqCfn3U"}},"createDate":"Aug 05 2019 09:37PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422356863_422364863_198706",video:"591718",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_E_0_7575134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Steven%2520Dial%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/05/Art_Briles_begins_coaching_football_in_East_Texa_591718_1800.mp4?Expires=1659667070&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GQxRR0UQzH7pUi_zhcvhUdd526s",eventLabel:"Art%20Briles%20begins%20coaching%20football%20in%20East%20Texas%2C%20doesn%E2%80%99t%20answer%20Baylor%20questions-422364863",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fart-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1B7ALEN57Soe2gykKqhqcdnRpgqF_ReHtLuEU_kcI3pBX-yqcHuqCfn3U"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 05 2019 09:06PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 09:37PM CDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 09:48PM CDT PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20QT%20ART%20BRILES%20MT%20VERNON%209P%20PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png_7575030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20QT%20ART%20BRILES%20MT%20VERNON%209P%20PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png_7575030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="080519 QT ART BRILES MT VERNON 9P PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png_7575031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356863-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20QT%20ART%20BRILES%20MT%20VERNON%209P%20PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png_7575030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="080519 QT ART BRILES MT VERNON 9P PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png_7575031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422356863');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20QT%20ART%20BRILES%20MT%20VERNON%209P%20PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png_7575030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="080519 QT ART BRILES MT VERNON 9P PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png_7575031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.12.13_1565057848935.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/H_9P%20ART%20BRILES%20FIRST%20PRACTICE%20MOUNT%20VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png_7575032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="H_9P ART BRILES FIRST PRACTICE MOUNT VERNON_00.00.26.27_1565057851064.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions" data-title="Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions" addthis:title="Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions?fbclid=IwAR1B7ALEN57Soe2gykKqhqcdnRpgqF_ReHtLuEU_kcI3pBX-yqcHuqCfn3U";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422356863" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MOUNT VERNON, Texas</strong> - Art Briles was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal.</p> <p>Briles is now coaching at Mount Vernon, a school just off Interstate 30 in East Texas between Dallas and the Arkansas line. He hasn't coached high school in 20 years, after winning four state championships in Stephenville.</p> <p>While expressing his gratitude about being back in Texas, the 63-year-old Briles didn't discuss his time at Baylor or departure from the school.</p> <p>At the first practice for the Mount Vernon Tigers, fans watched with anticipation for the new season and focused on the new man in charge.</p> <p>“I didn’t think there would be this much support,” Briles said. “I know there are a lot of questions, too. I certainly understand.”</p> <p>When Briles was named the new head coach at Mount Vernon, it was met with mixed feelings. He was fired from Baylor University in 2016 following the sexual assaults scandal. An investigation found that, during his tenure, at least 17 women had been sexually assaulted by 19 Baylor football players.</p> <p>No college or pro team in America would hire Briles. He ended up coaching a pro-team in Italy until Mount Vernon ISD hired him.</p> <p>“What they said he was involved in was not true,” said resident Tom Ramsay. “No one would pay him $15 million if they thought he was guilty. They would take him to court. He would be arrested.”</p> <p>“Sometimes, you got to give people second chances. I believe in that,” said resident Anne Starkey. “I have lots of kids. Grandkids. I’m always out there yelling and supporting. If that coach does something wrong, he will have to talk to me.”</p> <p>Fans who spoke to FOX 4 say Briles’ four state championships and 2013 Big 12 coach of the year makes him qualified. He says he's changed.</p> <p>“Fortunately or unfortunately, we've all had experiences: good or bad. I think some of mine are pretty well documented. I've certainly learned from them,” Briles said. “I am a much different person than I was three years ago.”</p> <p>Mount Vernon ISD hired a Dallas public relations firm to try to limit the post-practice press conference to Mount Vernon-only questions, but some still asked.</p> <p>A written statement from his attorneys was released before Briles' post-practice availability that said the coach "understands and appreciates the public's interest in what happened at Baylor." His attorneys, however, said he couldn't talk about that because he is the defendant in a civil lawsuit.</p> <p>“If you are asking about Baylor, that’s been addressed in the statement,” he said. "I'm not at liberty to say anything. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/tcu-kicker-injured-after-being-hit-on-moped-scooter" title="TCU kicker injured after being hit on moped scooter" data-articleId="422366397" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/TCU_kicker_injured_after_being_hit_on_mo_0_7574966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/TCU_kicker_injured_after_being_hit_on_mo_0_7574966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/TCU_kicker_injured_after_being_hit_on_mo_0_7574966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/TCU_kicker_injured_after_being_hit_on_mo_0_7574966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/TCU_kicker_injured_after_being_hit_on_mo_0_7574966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>TCU kicker injured after being hit on moped scooter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the place kickers on TCU's football team was injured in an accident.</p><p>Police say Cole Bunce was on a moped scooter when he was hit by a car.</p><p>Bunce is home from the hospital and recovering after last Thursday's accident. According to Fort Worth PD, it happened on West Cantey Street in front of a church about a half mile away from the TCU stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior" title="El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior" data-articleId="422330611" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lynnanne Nguyen reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former classmates of the El Paso gunman that killed 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart describe him as an odd and socially awkward person. But they say nothing they saw in class would've led them to predict he'd be connected to something like this.</p><p>Doctors said Monday they are still treating dozens more and many are critically injured.</p><p>READ MORE: Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/north-texas-us-rep-kenny-marchant-announces-retirement-4th-gop-retirement-in-texas" title="North Texas U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant announces retirement, 4th GOP retirement in Texas" data-articleId="422214269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant announces retirement, 4th GOP retirement in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 07:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday's announcement that yet another Republican congressman is retiring highlights the GOP's growing struggle to win the House majority next year and the shifting political leanings of Texas, the nation's second-largest state.</p><p>Democrats' burgeoning prospects in Texas, which has a deep-red pedigree, are widely attributed to two factors. One is the state's growing populations of Hispanics and of moderate voters in communities ringing cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin, the other is the polarizing rhetoric of President Donald Trump.</p><p>"Trump has really turned out to be an accelerant for energizing young voters and voters of color," said Democratic pollster Zac McCrary, whose clients include MJ Hegar, a Democratic contender for challenging GOP Sen. John Cornyn next year. "And again at the same time, Trump has so deeply alienated suburban white voters in numbers that are mind-boggling."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tcu-kicker-injured-after-being-hit-on-moped-scooter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/10P%20190%20TZ_TCU%20KICKER_00.00.02.23_1565059671957.png_7575061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10P 190 TZ_TCU KICKER_00.00.02.23_1565059671957.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TCU kicker injured after being hit on moped scooter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/art-briles-begins-coaching-football-in-east-texas-doesnt-answer-baylor-questions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20QT%20ART%20BRILES%20MT%20VERNON%209P%20PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png_7575030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="080519 QT ART BRILES MT VERNON 9P PKG_00.02.13.06_1565057848406.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Art Briles begins coaching football in East Texas, doesn't answer Baylor questions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/soldier-describes-carrying-children-to-safety-from-el-paso-mall-what-im-supposed-to-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/SoldierSavedKidsElPasoShoting_Banner_Getty_1565054873494_7574680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman and small child observe the flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial after the shooting that left 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images)" title="SoldierSavedKidsElPasoShoting_Banner_Getty_1565054873494-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Soldier describes carrying children to safety from El Paso mall: 'What I'm supposed to do'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/lightning-strike-causes-florida-home-s-toilet-to-explode"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/PORT_CHARLOTTE_EXPLODING_TOILET_PKG.mxf.00_00_02_00.Still001_1565054326570_7574676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PORT_CHARLOTTE_EXPLODING_TOILET_PKG.mxf.00_00_02_00.Still001_1565054326570-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightning strike causes Florida home's 