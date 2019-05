- Police say three suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, stole a puppy they were supposed to buy.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the theft happened on May 22, when someone was set to sell a bull mastiff puppy for $500.

Two men and a woman went to the home in the 7400 block of Darien St. to buy the puppy.

The victim was with the suspects in the front yard, when they stole the puppy without paying and ran to their car.

The victim ran after the suspects, but one of them pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at them.

The thieves left in a gray, early 2000s model Honda.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 817-392-4377.