- Mansfield police have identified the man who was shot by an officer at an IHOP along highway 287 early Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jeremiah Lin, remains in custody in the hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Police say Lin was shot after waving a gun around inside the restaurant, and then aiming it at an officer who was helping customers and staff leave through a back door.

Lin was out on bond for an earlier charge of assault on a public servant.

That bond has been revoked.