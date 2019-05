- Arlington police arrested a woman for shooting two men. One of the victims died.

The shooting happened Monday evening as the woman and two men argued at an apartment complex on South Cooper Street near Pioneer Parkway.

Police found one gunshot victim in the parking lot. He died at the hospital.

The other victim was taken to the hospital but there’s no word on his condition.

Based on witness reports, police arrested 45-year-old Nicole Walton at the complex and charged her with murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives are still trying to determine how everyone is related and what led up to the shooting.