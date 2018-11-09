Arlington student arrested for BB gun threat

- Arlington police arrested a ninth grader because he allegedly used a toy gun to make a threat online.

Police shared a picture of the BB gun. They said a student posted a Snapchat video showing it going into his backpack. Then he warned students not to go to school on Friday.

A parent of another student saw the video and called police Thursday night. Officers quickly found the boy and charged him with making a terroristic threat.

The juvenile is a student at Uplift Summit Academy in Arlington.