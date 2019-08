- Arlington police are looking for suspects who shot and killed a man Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Espanola Drive just before 9:45 p.m.

They found bullet holes in the front door of a home, but did not find any victims.

A witness told them the people who fired shots at the home shot a man on Kelly Elliott Road earlier that evening.

Police found that man at a local clinic, and transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still looking for information about the shooters, and working to determine a timeline of events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.