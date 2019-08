- One of the first high schoolers to attend Arlington Police Department's high school recruiting program is finally getting his chance to earn a badge.

Trevor Meads was part of the inaugural Hometown Recruiting Program class in 2015.

It allows high schoolers to get police training and earn credits towards a criminal justice degree.

Meads took his passion to serve to college in Oklahoma, where he worked at Southern Nazarene University's Safety and Security Department.

Now that he's is back home in Arlington, Meads said he's ready for the police academy.

"This is one of the most prestigious departments, so not just anybody can get through it, but I'm beyond excited to have this opportunity and going to work the hardest I can to be the best officer I can," he said.

Meads says he cares deeply about the city he hopes to serve, and looks forward to being a positive force in the police department.