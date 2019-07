- A suspected drunken driver hit an Arlington Police Department motorcycle on Interstate 30 Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Will Johnson said the officer was conducting a traffic stop on westbound I-30 when the crash happened.

The driver of a pickup truck veered onto the shoulder and hit both the bike and the vehicle the officer had stopped.

The officer was standing nearby but not seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, the chief said.

Police said the pickup truck driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI.