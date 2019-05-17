Arlington officer dismissed for fatally shooting O'Shae Terry

Related Headlines Arlington cop indicted for shooting O'Shae Terry

- The Arlington Police Department has decided to dismiss the officer who shot and killed O’Shae Terry during a traffic stop last year.

Bau Tran was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for the shooting death of Terry. He’s charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Tran was dismissed after the police department finished their administrative investigation into the shooting back on September 1, 2018.

This led police to “sustain charges for violations of city and department administrative policies against Bau Tran.”

Tran has the right to appeal these findings.

Police released Tran’s body camera a week after the shooting. It showed the officer questioning Terry and another person inside an SUV. An officer told Terry she smelled marijuana and that she was going to search his SUV.

Arlington PD said Tran pulled the trigger as Terry attempted to drive away from a traffic stop. They said they later found a handgun and drugs inside the SUV when they searched it.

Tran was a backup officer during the stop.