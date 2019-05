- An Arlington man is in jail and facing charges for allegedly murdering his wife.

Police said officers were called about a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 2500 block of Park Village Drive just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers got there they found a woman unconscious in a bedroom. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Her husband, 36-year-old Tareq Alkayyali, was arrested and booked into the Arlington jail on a murder charge.

Investigators believe there was some sort of physical altercation between the husband and wife. They are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.