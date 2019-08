- The Arlington animal shelter is inviting kids to be their reading skills to the test.

Children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old are encouraged to go to the shelter and read to the dogs there. They can bring their own books or borrow one from the shelter.

"As far as the dogs are concerned, they feel like the kids are talking to them. As far as the kids are concerned, they have the opportunity to practice their reading skills. They feel good about themselves and proud of themselves. And they're excited when it's all over," said Chris Huff, the Arlington Animal Services manager.

The next "Paws to Read" sessions are Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. at the shelter on Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.arlingtontx.gov/news/my_arlington_t_x/news_stories/paws_to_read.