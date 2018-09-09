APD: Man shot near hotel, taken to hospital

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 09 2018 09:58AM CDT

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are investigating after a man was found shot and wounded early Sunday morning.

Investigators say an officer made a traffic stop near Lamar Street and Baird Farm Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. 

The driver of the vehicle told the officer about the shooting.

Police located the shooting victim near a hotel and drove the person to the hospital.

The victim was last reported in critical condition.

The man who gave police the information was taken into custody for questioning.

