American Airlines will nix plastic straws, stir sticks by end of year

Related Headlines Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws by 2020

For American Airlines, change is in the air.

The airline, based in North Texas, announced Tuesday that it will be eliminating plastic straws and stir sticks starting this month. Both will now be biodegradable, which the airline says will be more eco-friendly.

The changes will go into effect this month in American’s lounges and in November on its flights. In addition, the airline will be getting rid of plastic plates and flatware in its lounges.

With the switch, American says it will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic each year.

"We're cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travelers,” Vice President of Flight Services Jill Surdek said in a statement.

American got rid of plastic and foam cups on its flights in 2015, opting instead to use paper cups.

With the switch, American moves in the footsteps of Starbucks, which announced on Monday that it will be switching to paper straws.