- American Airlines is retiring its last 26 remaining McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft.

The jets, also known as the Super 80, have carried millions of team members and customers across the country over the past 36 years, the airline said.

American's MD 80 fleet was celebrated with a party Wednesday morning at DFW International Airport. Flight attendants, pilots and customers wrote farewell letters to the aircraft.

"You can tell by all the people here how important this airplane is and we're all very sad to see it go. But you know, things have to change. So we're rolling with the punches and we've resigned to the fact that it is leaving the fleet. But still to celebrate the retirement like this is so exciting and I'm really happy to be a part of it," said Patti Strait, a flight attendant.

One of the jets left Dallas for its final flight to Chicago. It will then then land in Roswell, New Mexico for retirement in a boneyard.