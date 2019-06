- American Airlines plans to continue canceling flights scheduled on Boeing 737 MAX jets through September 3.

The airline initially canceled flights for the Boeing 737’s through August 19, but has decided to extend the cancellation.

It says it is confident the aircraft software updates and new training elements will lead to the recertification of the aircraft, but canceling scheduled trips early will help customers reliably plan their travel.

Roughly 115 flights will be canceled each day.

The company promises to closely work with customers impacted by the decision.