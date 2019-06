American Airlines began daily nonstop flights to Dublin and Munich from DFW Airport on Thursday.

It’s the first time in the airport’s history those two destinations have had nonstop flights.

The planes taxied under water cannons from the airport’s fire department before taking off on Thursday afternoon.

American said the routes will feature the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The new flights are part of a 2019 expansion at DFW Airport that allows American to add an additional 100 flights per day.