<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story416880437" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416880437" data-article-version="1.0">Amber Guyger's attorneys ask for murder trial to be moved out of Dallas County</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/amber-guygers-attorneys-ask-for-murder-trial-to-be-moved-out-of-dallas-county" addthis:title="Amber Guyger's attorneys ask for murder trial to be moved out of Dallas County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416880437.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416880437");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416880437-416880407"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416880437-416880407" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_INTRO%20DALLAS%20LAMAR%20OIS%20SHOOTING%20GUYGER%209P_KDFW5e_00.00.04.17_1562608664976.png_7487188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/amber-guygers-attorneys-ask-for-murder-trial-to-be-moved-out-of-dallas-county">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416880437" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416880437' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/new-filings-in-amber-guyger-murder-trial-reveal-legal-strategy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/10/guyger%20jean%20dallas%20lamar%20shooting_1536612763678.png_6042738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>New filings reveal strategy in Amber Guyger trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amber-guyger-trial-jury-selection-to-begin-on-anniversary-of-botham-jeans-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/KDFWU1-2023.MXF_09.21.43.08_1559840317535_7359892_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trial date set for ex-Dallas officer Amber Guyger</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The attorneys for the former Dallas police officer charged with the murder of a man in his own apartment filed for a change of venue for her trial on Monday.</p><p>In a scathing and lengthy court filing, Amber Guyger’s attorneys said “media hysteria” led them to ask for the case to be moved out of Dallas County. It called coverage by local and national outlets “pervasive, prejudicial, and inflammatory” and “replete with falsehoods and speculation.” The filing also singled out former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, accusing her of “malfeasance.”</p><p>Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment in September 2018. She claims she walked into the wrong apartment and shot him mistakenly, thinking he was an intruder in her apartment.</p><p>Jury selection has been set for Sept. 6, 2019, in Dallas County. But it’s long been believed that Guyger’s lawyers would try to move the trial out of Dallas. Her legal team would like the trial moved to either Collin, Grayson, Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall or Fannin County.</p><p>Monday’s court filing makes clear Guyger’s lawyers will try to make hay of the heavy media coverage of the shooting, which they believe has been unfair and tainted a potential jury pool.</p><p>Among the targets: <em>The Dallas Morning News</em> and ABC’s "The View."</p><p>Guyger’s lawyers call the Dallas newspaper “a presumably reputable media-outlet.” They also spend several pages cataloging discussion about the shooting on "The View" by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, calling her comments “inflammatory and utter nonsense.”</p><p>In total, more than six pages of the filing were links to online stories from various media outlets – including FOX4.</p><p>The filing also claims that Johnson spearheaded some of the coverage, which the attorneys claim is “government interference with a defendant’s rights under the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.”</p><p>Beto O'Rourke and his 2018 race for the U.S. Senate made an appearance in the motion, as well. Guyger’s attorneys say “O'Rourke entered the fray during ‘Betomania’ ... and perpetrated the false-narrative that defendant (Guyger) shot Mr. Jean because he is black and called for defendant's firing.”</p><p>Attorney Anthony Farmer, not involved in the case, said the change of venue request wasn’t unexpected.</p><p>“I’m not surprised in the fact that there’s been so much vitriol in the community, in Dallas, Dallas County as a whole,” Farmer said. But he believes a fair trial can take place without it being moved away.</p><p>“With these high publicity cases they're often tried in the media, unfortunately. I don’t think there’s been anything done or said that would prohibit her or preclude her from getting a fair trial.”</p><p>Judge Tammy Kemp will review the change of venue request and make a ruling within the next few weeks. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/dallas-12-year-old-killed-while-asking-for-donations-for-summer-track-team" title="Dallas 12-year-old killed while asking for donations for summer track team" data-articleId="416945393" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Dallas 12-year-old killed while asking for donations for summer track team</h4>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A driver hit and killed a young Dallas boy over the weekend who was out asking for donations on the side of the road.</p><p>Police say the 12-year-old was trying to cross the street near the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas Saturday when he was hit by Jastasia King.</p><p>READ MORE: 12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/P_W%20LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20CRASH%205P_00.02.10.18_1562625935261.png_7489605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/P_W%20LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20CRASH%205P_00.02.10.18_1562625935261.png_7489605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/P_W%20LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20CRASH%205P_00.02.10.18_1562625935261.png_7489605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/P_W%20LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20CRASH%205P_00.02.10.18_1562625935261.png_7489605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/P_W%20LEDBETTER%20FATAL%20CRASH%205P_00.02.10.18_1562625935261.png_7489605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas 12-year-old killed while asking for donations for summer track team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver hit and killed a young Dallas boy over the weekend who was out asking for donations on the side of the road.</p><p>Police say the 12-year-old was trying to cross the street near the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas Saturday when he was hit by Jastasia King.</p><p>READ MORE: 12-year-old pedestrian killed in Dallas crash; Driver arrested for leaving scene</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/26-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-northern-johnson-county" title="2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Johnson County" data-articleId="416942560" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <li>
<a href="/news/26-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-northern-johnson-county" title="2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Johnson County" data-articleId="416942560" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Johnson County</h4>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck northern Johnson County on Monday.</p><p>The quake, fairly weak, occurred at 12:02 p.m. according to the United States Geological Society.</p><p>The quake's epicenter was located in rural Rendon near Retta Mansfield Road. The nearest big town to the quake was Mansfield.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/fort-worth-officials-debate-tearing-down-old-ku-klux-klan-building" title="Fort Worth officials debate tearing down old Ku Klux Klan building" data-articleId="416938282" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Fort Worth officials debate tearing down old Ku Klux Klan building</h4>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A Fort Worth Commission's vote will decide whether a building that was used by the Ku Klux Klan will be saved or torn down.</p><p>The owner wants it demolished. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth officials debate tearing down old Ku Klux Klan building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Fort Worth Commission's vote will decide whether a building that was used by the Ku Klux Klan will be saved or torn down.</p><p>The owner wants it demolished. But some say the history of the building is worth preserving.</p><p>The dilapidated red brick auditorium at 1012 North Main was the home of secret KKK meetings back in 1924 that went on for seven years.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> (Photos by Drew Angerer/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="2020 candidates banner_1556238129012-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/eric-swalwell-becomes-first-candidate-to-drop-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Swalwelldrops_1562622444838_7489308_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="Swalwelldrops_1562622444838-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/mulan-live-action-movie-teaser-trailer-features-sword-wielding-heroine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney released an official teaser trailer for the live-action film '“Mulan” on Sunday featuring its sword-wielding heroine. (Photo Credit: Walt Disney)" title="THUMB MULAN_1562615795393.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Mulan' live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/kohls-will-now-pack-and-ship-your-eligible-amazon-returns-for-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_kohlsstorefront_070819_1562608976514_7487199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Kohl's storefront is shown in a file photo. <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/26-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-northern-johnson-county" >
<h3>2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Johnson County</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-officials-debate-tearing-down-old-ku-klux-klan-building" >
<h3>Fort Worth officials debate tearing down old Ku https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Johnson County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-officials-debate-tearing-down-old-ku-klux-klan-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/456%20530%20HEAD2_FORT%20WORTH%20KKK%20BUILDING_00.00.18.14_1562624491785.png_7488498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/456%20530%20HEAD2_FORT%20WORTH%20KKK%20BUILDING_00.00.18.14_1562624491785.png_7488498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/456%20530%20HEAD2_FORT%20WORTH%20KKK%20BUILDING_00.00.18.14_1562624491785.png_7488498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/456%20530%20HEAD2_FORT%20WORTH%20KKK%20BUILDING_00.00.18.14_1562624491785.png_7488498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/456%20530%20HEAD2_FORT%20WORTH%20KKK%20BUILDING_00.00.18.14_1562624491785.png_7488498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth officials debate tearing down old Ku Klux Klan building</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" >
<h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-riya-reddy" >
<h3>Hometown Hero: Riya Reddy</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grand-prairie-isd-superintendent-injured-in-motorcycle-accident" >
<h3>Grand Prairie ISD superintendent injured in motorcycle accident</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2020&#x20;Presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-riya-reddy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/KDFWU08_2173_MXF_12.32.00.17_1562622287183_7489291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/KDFWU08_2173_MXF_12.32.00.17_1562622287183_7489291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/KDFWU08_2173_MXF_12.32.00.17_1562622287183_7489291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/KDFWU08_2173_MXF_12.32.00.17_1562622287183_7489291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/KDFWU08_2173_MXF_12.32.00.17_1562622287183_7489291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hometown Hero: Riya Reddy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grand-prairie-isd-superintendent-injured-in-motorcycle-accident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_GPISD%20SUSAN%20HULL%20ACCIDENT_00.00.16.07_1562621298305.png_7488738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_GPISD%20SUSAN%20HULL%20ACCIDENT_00.00.16.07_1562621298305.png_7488738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_GPISD%20SUSAN%20HULL%20ACCIDENT_00.00.16.07_1562621298305.png_7488738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_GPISD%20SUSAN%20HULL%20ACCIDENT_00.00.16.07_1562621298305.png_7488738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/V_GPISD%20SUSAN%20HULL%20ACCIDENT_00.00.16.07_1562621298305.png_7488738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grand Prairie ISD superintendent injured in motorcycle accident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 